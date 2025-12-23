Flow State Best of 2025

Here are our 50 favorite albums released in 2025 that we recommended. The list links out to each corresponding post, and the mix (for subscribers) plays a track from each of the first 25 albums in order.
This is our last post of the year. We’ll be back on Monday, 1/5. Have a great new year.
James Holden & Wacław Zimpel - The Universe Will Take Care of You
Kara-Lis Coverdale - A Series of Actions in a Sphere of Forever
Various Artists - Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires
Okkyung Lee - Just Like Any Other Day (어느날): Background Music for Your Mundane Activities