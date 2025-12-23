Flow State Best of 2025

Flow State

Dec 23, 2025
Here are our 50 favorite albums released in 2025 that we recommended. The list links out to each corresponding post, and the mix (for subscribers) plays a track from each of the first 25 albums in order.

This is our last post of the year. We’ll be back on Monday, 1/5. Have a great new year.

  1. James Holden & Wacław Zimpel - The Universe Will Take Care of You

  2. Gwenifer Raymond - Last Night I Heard the Dog Star Bark

  3. Walt McClements - On a Painted Ocean

  4. Patricia Wolf - Hrafnamynd

  5. Kara-Lis Coverdale - A Series of Actions in a Sphere of Forever

  6. M. Sage - Tender / Wading

  7. Sofie Birch & Antonina Nowacka - Hiraeth

  8. Gabriel Brady - day-blind

  9. Logic1000 - DJ-Kicks

  10. Malibu - Vanities

  11. Coatshek - Sound Bath

  12. Oneohtrix Point Never - Tranquilizer

  13. DjRUM - Under Tangled Silence

  14. Jefre Cantu-Ledesma - Gift Songs

  15. Stefan Wesołowski - Song of the Night Mists

  16. Hammock - Nevertheless

  17. Laurie Torres - Ápres coup

  18. ex_libris - ex_libris 001

  19. Almost An Island - Almost An Island

  20. Francesca Marongiu - Still Forms In Air

  21. Hiram - Green Green Earth

  22. Golden Brown - Patterner

  23. Barker - Stochastic Drift

  24. Elijah Fox - Ambient Works for the Highways of Los Angeles

  25. Ofir Ganon - Same Air

  26. Raven - Gnosis

  27. Various Artists - Sounds of Taiwan

  28. Park Jiha - All Living Things

  29. Various Artists - Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires

  30. Wata Igarashi - My Supernova

  31. SML - How You Been

  32. Kelly Moran - Don’t Trust Mirrors

  33. Blue Lake - The Animal

  34. cehryl - You Win Some, You Lose A Lot

  35. Emily A. Sprague - Cloud Time

  36. Excellent Birds (aka Annie Gardiner) - Digital Leaves

  37. Lindstrøm - Sirius Syntoms

  38. Evan Shornstein & Will Epstein - Frog Raag

  39. Susana López - Materia Vibrante

  40. rRoxymore - Juggling Dualities

  41. Yumiko Morioka & Takashi Kokubo - Gaiaphilia

  42. Lara Somogyi & Jean-Michel Blais - Désert

  43. Rival Consoles - Landscape from Memory

  44. Okkyung Lee - Just Like Any Other Day (어느날): Background Music for Your Mundane Activities

  45. Area 3 (Khotin) - View

  46. Aiko Takahashi - Monologue

  47. Vanessa Wagner - Philip Glass: The Complete Piano Etudes

  48. Sven Wunder - Daybreak

  49. Tristan Perich & James McVinnie - Infinity Gradient

  50. Davi Music - The Nectar of Now

