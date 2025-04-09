Today we’re listening to Elijah Fox, a pianist and composer from Durham, North Carolina. He started playing piano at age 11 and went on to study at the Oberlin Conservatory. He moved to New York City after graduating and was invited into studios to record with the likes of Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis, and J Cole. He later joined Yussef Dayes’ touring band. Now based in Los Angeles, Fox has just put out an instrumental keyboard/piano record called Ambient Works for the Highways of Los Angeles. This LP showcases Elijah’s compositional brilliance and technical proficiency. We’re also playing a his solo piano record from last year, Hydra (Piano Works).

Ambient Works for the Highways of Los Angeles - Elijah Fox (33m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Hydra (Piano Works) - Elijah Fox (34m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.