It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Lindstrøm, a Norwegian electronic producer and DJ. We featured him twice before, last time in 2020. Lindstrøm, along with his compatriots Todd Terje and Prins Thomas, developed a kind of Scandinavian space disco, playing retro synths over four-on-the-four drums with ebullient chords and melodies. We’re revisiting his 2019 record, On a Clear Day I Can See You Forever, which is mostly abstract synth impromptus with occasional gentle percussion. On his new album from May called Sirius Syntoms, he returns to that aughts/2010s Norwegian cosmic disco style.

Sirius Syntoms - Lindstrøm (35m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

On a Clear Day I Can See You Forever - Lindstrøm (38m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really great weekend.