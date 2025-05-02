It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Djrum, an English electronic musician and DJ. Pronounced “drum,” Djrum is the project of Felix Manuel, who grew up in London playing classical piano and attending raves. His DJ sets earned praise for their “frequently risky genre combinations, bold tempo shifts, and knife-edge turntablism,” as Resident Advisor wrote. He’s out with a new LP, Under Tangled Silence, put on our radar by Asmi Shetty called it “the perfect marriage of modern acoustics with electronics.” Similar to Djrum’s sets, Under Tangled Silence presents brilliant, unlikely pairings of sounds and genres, with something like narrative arcs across tracks. It comes as close to being a movie as any record we’ve heard recently. He also recently contributed a BCC Essential Mix in which he played 64 tracks in two hours.

Under Tangled Silence - Djrum (62m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

BBC Essential Mix - Djrum (120m, some vocals)

BBC / YouTube / SoundCloud

Have a really nice weekend.