Flow State Episode 311
Jan 27, 2026
Today’s mix opens with a couple long ambient pieces by Oscilation Circuit and Steve Roach. There’s a track from Peter Gabriel’s mostly instrumental 1985 album, Birdy, called “Slow Water.” Then some new compositions by Max Richter (from the Hamnet score), RIOPY, and Kelly Moran. We play some jazz instrumentals new and old by Svaneborg Kardyb (h/t Stephen), The Blackbyrds, and Woo, before moving into modular synth works by Surgeons Girl and JakoJako. A piece by Anna Butterss concludes the mix. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Oscilation Circuit - Nocturne

0:06:13 - Steve Roach - Structures from Silence (excerpt)

