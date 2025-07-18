It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to ex_libris, a new electronic music project from Dutch artist Dave Huismans. He’s best known for his work as A Made Up Sound, a post-dubstep project and label active from 2009 to 2016. He’s returned with new original music under the name ex_libris for the first time since he retired that project. The two new eponymous EPs, released simultaneously in late June, are ex_libris 001 and ex_libris 002. These records are complexifications of his previous style, with richer sound design and longer durations. The two EPs pack a lot into 50 minutes total, but we include additional music from his back catalogue on our Flow State Today playlist, available to paid supporters.

ex_libris 001 - ex_libris (25m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

ex_libris 002 - ex_libris (24m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.