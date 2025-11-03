Today we’re listening to Kara-Lis Coverdale, a Canadian composer and multi-instrumentalist. We previously recommended her music back in 2020. JB Johnson compactly summarized her varied CV: “she’s played in Estonian folk bands and studied at MIT and toured with Death Grips and, since she’s been a teenager, served as an organist at churches across Canada.” She’s put out two of three LPs planned for 2025, which together mark her first full solo releases since 2017’s Grafts. We’re beginning with A Series of Actions in a Sphere of Forever, from September, whose lento piano pieces Boomkat called “Satie-like”; they could also be compared to Arvo Pärt. Second we’re playing her May record, From Where You Came, which features compositions for strings and synths as well as her own sustained, reverbed voice. Her third 2025 record, Changes In Air, comes out November 21. She told the Fader, “To me, the true sacred is the mathematics that is contained in music.”

A Series of Actions in a Sphere of Forever - Kara-Lis Coverdale (31m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

From Where You Came - Kara-Lis Coverdale (46m, some vocal notes)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

