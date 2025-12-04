Today we’re listening to SML, an electro-jazz quintet from Los Angeles. The group is Anna Butterss on bass, Jeremiah Chiu on synths, Josh Johnson on saxophone, Booker Stardrum on drums, and Gregory Uhlmann on guitar. Several members contribute additional electronics, samples, and percussion. They started playing together in 2022, improvising in a largely jazz mode but with effects and other trappings of electronic music. Their new album, How You Been, is taken from live recordings from the group’s American tour in late 2024 / early 2025. We’re also listening to the group’s debut LP from 2024, Small Medium Large.

How You Been - SML (44m, basically no vocals)

Small Medium Large - SML (43m, no vocals)

