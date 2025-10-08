Today we’re listening to Malibu, a French ambient musician. Since 2019 she’s put out hushed, heartfelt ambient pieces that are quietly intimate yet profound. She uses her voice as an instrument, like a synth pad, and she’s cited Enya and Vangelis as influences, referring to them as “mother and father.” Her debut solo LP, Vanities, came out on Friday. She recorded it over two years while living in Stockholm; several tracks feature cello by Oliver Coates. The first nine pieces are 2-3 minutes each, almost sketches (she’s called her music “diaristic”), but around track 10 the record sinks into a languid yet hopeful mood, with the remaining pieces all 5-8 minutes long. “Jaded” and “Vanities” were the standouts to us. We’re also playing her 2022 EP, Palaces of Pity, and check out her monthly NTS radio show, United in Flames.

Vanities - Malibu (49m, mostly lyricless vocals throughout)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Palaces of Pity - Malibu (25m, mostly lyricless vocals throughout)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.