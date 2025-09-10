Across the Horizon Ep. 51: Marc Byrd of Hammock (Pt. 1)

For the launch of Season 5, Bob has renamed the Ambient Country podcast to Across the Horizon to better reflect the wide expanse of music that he has been featuring on his show. The new name also aligns with the music series and NTS show. In this episode, Bob invited Marc Byrd of the Nashville-based band Hammock. Together with his band-mate Andrew Thompson, Marc created a new genre of music that floats somewhere between ambient and post-rock. In this episode they discuss Marc’s influences, like The Church and The Cure, as well as music from his playlist including Idaho, Stars of the Lid, Josh Varnedore, and Luminette. Bob also features tracks from Hammock's most recent album, Nevertheless.

On Flow State, we’re listening to two albums by Hammock – one new and one old. We last featured their music all the way back in 2019. Their new album, Nevertheless, came out in July, and consists of eleven vast, soothing soundscapes. We’re also playing Silencia from 2019, which features orchestral strings arranged by Viktor Orri Árnason over holy synth pads.

Nevertheless - Hammock (44m, blent-in vocals on a couple tracks)

Silencia - Hammock (62m, no vocals)

