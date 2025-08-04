Flow State

Flow State

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruby Ester Mae's avatar
Ruby Ester Mae
1h

Great read. Hadn’t heard John’s music before, loving the album!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephan Kunze's avatar
Stephan Kunze
5h

Thanks for this! Loved reading it – and loving the new album too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Marcuse LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture