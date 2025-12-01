Today we’re listening to Sofie Birch, a Danish multi-instrumentalist and composer based in Copenhagen. We’ve recommended her music twice before. She grew up in rural Denmark, picking up guitar and singing, but soon gravitating toward software production – specifically using Reason on her parents’ computer. Since the late 2010s she’s put out contemplative ambient records. Her latest, a collaboration with Polish singer and composer Antonina Nowacka, is Hiraeth, which came out in July. The pair recorded the largely improvised pieces in the hills of Southern Poland. “They brought with them zithers, harps, classical guitars, and a Nagra reel-to-reel tape machine, and set up beneath the trees,” wrote Philip Sherburne Pitchfork. We’re playing the profound Hiraeth as well as Birch’s meditative 2022 record, Holotropica.

Hiraeth - Sofie Birch & Antonina Nowacka (41m, light vocals on a few tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Holotropica - Sofie Birch (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

