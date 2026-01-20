Flow State Episode 310

Today’s mix opens with new ambient music from Tapes and Topographies, Joe Harvey-Whyte & Paul Cousins, Cédric Elisabeth, and Pagination. There are some electronic instrumentals by Bochum Welt, Wa Wu We, and Craven Faults. We play a standout track from Satsuki Shibano’s Wave Notation 3 record, followed by a classic Ariel Kalma new age piece. Then we transition into more upbeat stuff from Grand River, St. Catherine’s, Waldir Calmon, and The Pool. The track “Radical Hope” by efdemin concludes the mix. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Tapes and Topographies - sometimes i feel your ghost

0:05:51 - Joe Harvey-Whyte & Paul Cousins - lift