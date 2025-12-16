Flow State Ep. 306: Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Guest Mix

Today we have a guest mix from Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, an American composer from the Pacific Northwest now based in Los Angeles. Her new EP, Thoughts on the Future, comes out this Friday and about which she wrote, “This composition is shaped by loss, written with the quiet intention of holding someone through the unholdable.” We premiere that EP here, and the rest of the mix is Smith’s hand-picked tracks that influenced the record. The influential artists include many pianists, including Nils Frahm, Dustin O’Halloran, Ólafur Arnalds, Hania Rani, and Chilly Gonzales. Several Philip Glass pieces appear, performed twice by Bruce Brubaker. There’s a chamber rendition of Aphex Twin’s “Avril 14th” by Daniel Hope et al. Towards the end, there’s an electronic/neoclassical piece by DjRUM, as well as a gorgeous minimalist string composition by Anne Müller. This mix is available to everyone. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith - I Miss The Way You Swim

0:09:27 - Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith - Thoughts on the Future

0:16:17 - Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith - Dying Is a Normal Part of Life

0:21:29 - Nils Frahm - Them

0:25:12 - Max Richter & Grace Davidson - Path 3 (7676) Pt. 1

0:26:32 - Dustin O’Halloran - An Ending, a Beginning

0:28:38 - Kara-Lis Coverdale - Touch Me & Die

0:31:56 - Grandbrothers - Bloodflow

0:39:33 - Yiruma & Ólafur Arnalds - We Contain Multitudes (piano reworks)

0:43:48 - Caroline Shaw, Roomful of Teeth & Brad Wells - Partita for 8 Singers: 3. Courante

0:52:40 - Philip Glass & Bruce Brubaker - Opening

0:58:24 - Hania Rani - Glass

1:02:43 - Jóhann Jóhannsson et al. - Flight from the City

1:08:44 - Brian Eno - An Ending (Ascent)

1:12:42 - Jon Hopkins - Feel First Life

1:17:02 - Chilly Gonzales & Jarvis Cocker - The Tearjerker Returns

1:20:24 - Bing & Ruth - Starwood Choker

1:26:35 - Luke Abbott - Tree

1:29:42 - Roedelius & Arnold Kasar - Rolling

1:33:13 - Philip Glass & Bruce Brubaker - Metamorphosis: Metamorphosis Two

1:39:25 - Ólafur Arnalds & Nils Frahm - 23:53

1:44:31 - DjRUM & Zosia Jagodzinska - Creature, Pt. 1

1:49:09 - Aphex Twin, Daniel Hope, et al. - Avril 14th

1:51:10 - Anne Müller - Drifting Circles

1:57:55 - Felix Rösch - Berceuse