Today we’re listening to Patricia Wolf last summer. She started making ambient music around 2017, adding to her portfolio of sound design for synthesizers and sound art curation for her gallery, Variforms. Her 2024 record, The Secret Lives of Birds, which we’re revisiting, celebrated the aliveness of birds whose numbers in North America are dwindling at an alarming rate. But first we’re playing her new LP, Hrafnamynd, which “roughly translates to ‘Raven Image’ in Icelandic.” It was released by Philip Sherburne incessantly fascinating label, Balmat, and came from sessions for a film of the same name as the album. For more on Wolf’s film and musical influences – including Angelo Badalamenti, Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, David Cronenberg, and Nathan Fielder – check out 15Questions’ conversation with her.

Hrafnamynd - Patricia Wolf (44m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Secret Lives of Birds - Patricia Wolf (40m, no human vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.