It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Barker, a British electronic musician based in Berlin. He started making music in his early teens and performed at local Bedford and Brighton clubs. He then moved to Berlin and immersed himself in the electronic music scene there. His latest LP, Stochastic Drift, came out in April. It’s a collection of intricate synth and drum arrangements, recorded from 2020 to 2024. “What begins with quite angular and deliberate rhythmic ideas in the first few tracks,” he told Shawn Reynaldo in First Floor, “is very different by time you get to the final track, which doesn’t repeat and can’t be counted out.” We’re also playing Utility, his acclaimed LP from 2019, which similarly establishes rhythm through synth arps and has the occasional ambientish track.

Stochastic Drift - Barker (43m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Utility - Barker (43m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good weekend.