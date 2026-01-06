Flow State Episode 308

Today’s mix opens with a track from Daniel Lopatin’s score for Marty Supreme. We continue with an ambient piece by Guenter Schlienz (h/t Cow Tools), and then some new ambience by Loscil, Hayes Bradley, Aylu, and Mor Elian. There are a few jazz pieces by Chris Williams, Catherine Tang, and an old favorite from Moondog. Electronic tones come in from Seconds, Acid Pauli, Kosmischer Läufer, and The Field. We include two techno tracks by Maeksll and then conclude with the endlessly sampled “Amen Brother” by The Winstons. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Daniel Lopatin - The Apple

0:02:00 - Guenter Schlienz - Dust