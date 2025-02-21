It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Raven, an American electronic musician based in San Francisco. He’s been putting out genre-bending records since 2020, fusing categories such as post-punk, techno, R&B, vaporwave, and trap. His new album, Gnosis, came out last week on the label Incienso. How to describe Gnosis: it’s in the dub techno ballpark, with contemplative synth chords and static noise, but varies the rhythm and instrumentation (e.g. the piano on “Infinite Edition”). We’re also playing his trippy 2023 record, Rare Hours, which has thirteen tracks and as many genres represented.

Gnosis - Raven (39m, no vocals)

Rare Hours - Raven (70m, no vocals)

