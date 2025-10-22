Today we’re listening to Kelly Moran, an American pianist and composer from Port Washington, NY. We recommended her music in 2024 and in 2019. She began playing piano at age six, and as a teenager used Logic to make electronic music collages. In 2017 she signed with Warp Records and played keys with Oneohtrix Point Never’s band on tour. Her compositions are centered around the piano in modified forms: prepared piano, the Disklavier (Yamaha’s contemporary player piano), the TransAcoustic (a MIDI-controlled piano). Her latest LP, Don’t Trust Mirrors, came out on October 1. It’s ten tracks of piano arpeggios accompanied by synths; Bibio features on the title track. We’re also revisiting her 2024 record, Moves in the Field, which focuses more on the piano sound.

Don’t Trust Mirrors - Kelly Moran (41m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Moves in the Field - Kelly Moran (45m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.