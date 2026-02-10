Flow State Episode 313

Today’s mix opens with new longform ambient pieces by zakè, Ryan J Raffa & Sam Prekop, and Rafael Anton Irisarri. We move into an ethereal piece by Aisha Vaughan and then an ambient jazz track by Fabiano do Nascimento and E Ruscha V. There are a couple community recs – Anna von Hausswolff (h/t Ryan) and Li Daiguo & Slim Rothaus (h/t Concrete Avalanche). A couple jazz classics from Miles Davis and Donald Byrd show up before a profound Steve Reich composition. The mix concludes with Ryuichi Sakamoto’s 1980 dance track “Riot in Lagos,” which presaged decades of electronic music. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - zakè - Cantus for Winter, Part Two

0:06:24 - Ryan J Raffa & Sam Prekop - Waiting for the Light to Change