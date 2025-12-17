Today we’re listening to Jefre Cantu-Ledesma, an American composer and multi-instrumentalist based in the Hudson Valley. We first recommended his music back in 2020. In addition to being a musician, he’s also an ordained Zen priest and hospice chaplain. He channeled those experiences and inspirations from nature into Gift Songs, his album from March of this year. The record begins with a 20-minute piece, “The Milky Sea,” which repeats a fluttering piano motif over mellow drums and atmospheric synths. That piece and the subsequent four gentle instrumentals feature brilliant accompanists such as Clarice Jensen (cello) and Omer Shemesh (piano). We’re also playing Cantu-Ledesma’s 2015 LP, A Year With 13 Moons, which is a series of distorted tape loops, which Philip Sherburne called a “Durutti-gone-shoegaze classic.”

Gift Songs - Jefre Cantu-Ledesma (41m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

A Year With 13 Moons - Jefre Cantu-Ledesma (40m, basically no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.