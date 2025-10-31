It’s Friday so we’re listening to something slightly more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Sven Wunder, a Swedish multi-instrumentalist and composer based in Stockholm. We previously recommended his music back in 2022 (he was the first Flow State interviewee). He writes dreamy instrumental music for full bands, reminiscent to our ears of David Axelrod. His latest album, Daybreak, sounds like a score to an imaginary Italian film from the ‘70s. We’re also revisiting his 2020 record, Wabi Sabi. “Recording music might be a lot like directing a movie,” he told us. “The musicians, in this case, can be seen as actors. I can have an idea or a script (notes) and then they fulfill the work by colouring it their way.”

Daybreak - Sven Wunder (39m, no vocals)

Wabi Sabi - Sven Wunder (40m, no vocals)

Have a really good weekend.