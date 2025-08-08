It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to rRoxymore, a French electronic musician and DJ based in Berlin. She grew up in Montpellier in a musical household, listening to the jazz her father played – Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald. She began putting out her own music in the early 2010s, fusing a variety of influences over a dance music template. Her latest record, Juggling Dualities, came out last month. It consists of contemplative, synth-led compositions with dancefloor BPMs but sparse drum tracks. We’re also playing her 2022 LP, Perpetual Now, which is four longform tracks with a greater emphasis on percussion.

Juggling Dualities - rRoxymore (40m, vocal notes on track one and eight)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Perpetual Now - rRoxymore (40m, vocal notes on track four)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a wonderful weekend.