Today we’re listening to Walt McClements, American accordionist and composer based in Los Angeles. He moved around growing up and played a bunch of instruments, attempting the accordion after borrowing one from a high school friend. He later toured with bands like Hurray for the Riff Raff and Weyes Blood, and then struck out on his own, creating Oliveros-style drone music. “He tried to use the accordion like a synthesizer,” as Andrew Ryce interview with Walt in Futureproofing On a Painted Ocean, McClements’ second solo LP, which came earlier this month. It creates what this newsletter is always in search of: an atmosphere of profundity. We’re also listening to his 2024 collaboration with Flow State favorite Mary Lattimore, entitled Rain on the Road.

On a Painted Ocean - Walt McClements (38m, spoken vocals toward the end of track 6)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Rain on the Road - Walt McClements & Mary Lattimore (43m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.