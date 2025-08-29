It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Coatshek, an ambient techno project from San Francisco-based musician Sheki Cicelsky. He released his first record, Sound Bath, on August 1. It’s six tracks, but they get mixed together on the seventh track for a total runtime of 83 minutes. The style is steady ambient techno, made “with just a few synths, his Telecaster, and ‘lots of delays, reverb, and weed,’” reports the label Dark Entries. If the tracks sound sultry to you, check out Pitchfork’s review to learn about the context around the social setting in which Coatshek intended for the record to be consumed. We found the music also works at a desk.

Sound Bath - Coatshek (83m, seldom mixed-in vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a fantastic weekend.