Flow State Episode 312

Feb 03, 2026
Today’s mix opens with an ambient jazz piece by Max Jaffe, Jeff Parker, and Spencer Zahn that came out at the end of last year. There are new singles by KMRU & Fennesz, Green-House, and David Moore. We play music by artists who just won Grammys on Sunday including Carla Patullo, ARKAI, and Blake Mills. Then a couple extended instrumentals by Craven Faults and Donald Byrd, before Yeong Die concludes the mix. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Max Jaffe, Jeff Parker, Spencer Zahn - Up Top Up

0:03:07 - KMRU & Fennesz - Blurred

