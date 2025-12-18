Today we’re listening to Oneohtrix Point Never, an American electronic producer from Massachusetts. Born Daniel Lopatin (previously recommended in 2020), he was raised by Soviet refuseniks, including a classically trained mother who produced radio programs in the Soviet republic. He dabbled in bands in high school, eventually finding his footing in the experimental electronic music scene in Brooklyn in the mid-2000s. His latest album, Tranquilizer, is a kind of return to form, favoring ambient-ish, loop-based compositions reminiscent of his earliest works such as Replica and Returnal. We’re also playing one of those earliest works, the 2011 LP Replica, because it’s very well worth revisiting.

Tranquilizer - Oneohtrix Point Never (59m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Replica - Oneohtrix Point Never (41m, basically no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a splendid Thursday.