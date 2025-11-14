It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Wata Igarashi, a Japanese techno producer and DJ from Tokyo. He moved to the U.K. as a teenager and through his new skate friends discovered thrash metal, hardcore, and punk. In college back in Tokyo, he got into jazz and played guitar in a jazz band across Tokyo. Then while working for a music production company he started producing electronic music, specifically techno. “A lot of non-electronic musicians think it’s easy to make techno, but I soon learned it absolutely is not!” he told Berghain. “It requires a lot of good taste to make a standout track.” We’re playing his new album, My Supernova, which just came out last week. It’s driving, intense, and well-crafted – richly textured and chromatically complex. We’re also playing his previous record, Agartha, which is slower-paced and almost ambient at times. He’s also got plenty of live sets online including for The Lot Radio and HÖR.

My Supernova - Wata Igarashi (48m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Agartha - Wata Igarashi (56m, vocal notes on track 4)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a stupendous weekend.