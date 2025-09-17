Today we’re listening to Davi Music, a composer and multi-instrumentalist from Chicago. His new album, The Nectar of Now, is the latest release on Flow State Records in collaboration with Aural Canyon. Previous Davi records have combined guitar tape loops, synths, and field recordings into halcyon ambient soundscapes. This new record is a bit different, playing gentle covers of traditional American songs, spirituals, and folk standards. He enlists violinist Michael Goldstein across the tracks, which include “Kumbaya,” “Home On The Range,” and “Shenandoah.” We’re also revisiting Good Morning Deja Vu, which came out on Flow State Records back in 2023.

The Nectar of Now - Davi Music (40m, no vocals)

Good Morning Deja Vu - Davi Music (40m, no vocals)

