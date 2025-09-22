Today we’re listening to Khotin, a Canadian electronic musician from Edmonton. He grew up in a musical household, playing piano and guitar growing up, and got into electronic music in high school. His music is hard to pin down, but a throughline is richly textured synthscapes sprinkled with nature sounds. His latest album, View, came out earlier this month and was released under the artist name Area 3. We’re also playing his 2018 LP, Beautiful You, which was put out by Ghostly Intl (don’t miss “Dwellberry”). The looping spacey chords of both records evoke video game lobby music in the best way.

View - Area 3 (43m, light spoken vocals on track 1)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Beautiful You - Khotin (53m, short spoken vocals at the end of track 1 and on track 5)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.