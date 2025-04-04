It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Logic1000, an Australian electronic musician and DJ based in Berlin. She grew up in Sydney and began putting out her own music on SoundCloud in the late 2010s. Last week saw the release of her DJ-Kicks edition (h/t Cassius), on which she plays slowed tracks from a.s.o., Astrid Sonne, Purelink, herself, and more. We’re also listening to her 2024 LP, Mother, whose name alludes to the birth of her daughter in ‘22. The record demonstrates Logic1000’s back-to-basics production style and admittedly features vocal guests and samples on most tracks.

DJ-Kicks - Logic1000 (61m, a handful of tracks have vocals, particularly towards the end)

Mother - Logic1000 (45m, vocals on a bunch of tracks – features on tracks 2, 5, and 10)

Have a really nice weekend.