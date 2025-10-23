Flow State

Flow State

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Ruth's avatar
Linda Ruth
9h

These recordings are beautiful. They make me feel hopeful. If I could, I would dedicate the lovely "Flowers for David" to my cousin David, who left this earth far too soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Russ Paladino's avatar
Russ Paladino
6h

The best of this kind of music transports the listener to a place. You can see, feel and smell the ambience. This music does that. Bravo!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Marcuse LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture