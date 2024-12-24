Flow State Best of 2024

Flow State
Dec 24, 2024
Here’s our list of our 50 favorite albums released in 2024. The mix plays a track from the first 25, in order. In the list, we link to our recommendation post of the album where available. Paying subscribers can access the Best of 2024 Spotify playlist via this page.

This is our last post of the year. We’ll be back on Monday, 1/6. Have a great new year.

  1. Total Blue - Total Blue

  2. Lia Kohl - Normal Sounds

  3. Pat Keen - I Saw a Bug

  4. Loidis - One Day

  5. Rafael Toral - Spectral Evolution

  6. amelia courthouse - broken things

  7. Cephas Azaria - Joy Paradox

  8. Kali Malone - All Life Long

  9. Patricia Wolf - The Secret Lives of Birds

  10. Belle Chen - Ravel in the Forest

  11. Kelly Moran - Moves in the Field

  12. Cowboy Sadness - Selected Jambient Works Vol. 1

  13. OMA - Bread ‘n’ Butter

  14. Oren Ambarchi, Johan Berthling, Andreas Werliin - Ghosted II

  15. Kolumbo - Sandy Legs

  16. Ari Balouzian - Ren Faire OST

  17. Ryuichi Sakamoto - Opus

  18. Kiasmos - II

  19. Mong Tong & Gong Gong Gong - Mongkok Duel

  20. MIZU - Forest Scenes

  21. Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers [MIXED] by Boys Noize

  22. Mary Lattimore & Walt McClements - Rain on the Road

  23. Jogging House & The Lifted Index - Whisper Glyphs

  24. SUSS - Birds & Beasts

  25. Elori Saxl - Drifts and Surfaces

  26. KMRU - forge

  27. marine eyes
    - to belong

  28. Jeff Parker - The Way Out of Easy

  29. Max Richter - In a Landscape

  30. taylor deupree
    - Sti.ll

  31. Prairiewolf - Deep Time

  32. Ezra Feinberg - Soft Power

  33. Hayden Pedigo - Live in Amarillo, Texas

  34. NUG - Bong Boat

  35. James Devane - Searching

  36. J. Albert - I Want to Be Good So Bad

  37. Sonja Tofik - Respire

  38. Aphex Twin - Music From the Merch Desk (2016-2023)

  39. Nala Sinephro - Endlessness

  40. Julian Davis Reid
    - Beside Still Waters

  41. Raphael Roginski - Plays John Coltrane and Langston Hughes

  42. Pan-American - Reverberations of Non-Stop Traffic on Redding Road

  43. Arushi Jain - Delight

  44. Donato Dozzy - Magda

  45. Sarah Davachi - The Head as Form’d In The Crier’s Choir

  46. Yara Asmar - Stuttering Music

  47. Stuart Bogie, Sam Cohen & Josh Kaufman - Patient Music, Pt. 1

  48. Nico Georis - Plant Music Vol. 3 (The Golden Teachers)

  49. Four Tet - Three

  50. Seconds - Fascinating Stuff

