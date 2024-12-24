Flow State Best of 2024

Here’s our list of our 50 favorite albums released in 2024. The mix plays a track from the first 25, in order. In the list, we link to our recommendation post of the album where available. Paying subscribers can access the Best of 2024 Spotify playlist via this page.
This is our last post of the year. We’ll be back on Monday, 1/6. Have a great new year.
Pat Keen - I Saw a Bug
Rafael Toral - Spectral Evolution
Kali Malone - All Life Long
Oren Ambarchi, Johan Berthling, Andreas Werliin - Ghosted II
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers [MIXED] by Boys Noize
Mary Lattimore & Walt McClements - Rain on the Road
KMRU - forge
- - to belong
Max Richter - In a Landscape
- - Sti.ll
NUG - Bong Boat
James Devane - Searching
Aphex Twin - Music From the Merch Desk (2016-2023)
- - Beside Still Waters
Raphael Roginski - Plays John Coltrane and Langston Hughes
Pan-American - Reverberations of Non-Stop Traffic on Redding Road
Arushi Jain - Delight
Stuart Bogie, Sam Cohen & Josh Kaufman - Patient Music, Pt. 1
Nico Georis - Plant Music Vol. 3 (The Golden Teachers)
