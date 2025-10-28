Flow State Episode 299

Today’s mix opens with acoustic instrumentals by Unchained and Golden Brown. There’s a Torus track which reimagines a Postal Service riff for ambient ears (thanks Richard for the tip). We play some new ambient music by Funcionário, Emily A. Sprague, Kelly Moran, and Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe. There’s a single from Lia Kohl and Zander Raymond’s June record In Transit, and two tracks from John Thayer’s new LP, Winds Gate. We play a favorite Ryuichi Sakamoto piece, as well as two songs from Blue Lake’s new album. We wrap with a demo from an upcoming Flow State Records release. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Unchained - Rambler

0:05:26 - Golden Brown - A Word Spoken by the Sunlight

0:07:26 - Unchained - Bocal