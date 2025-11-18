Flow State Episode 302

Today’s mix consists mostly of new music. There are new ambient works by Alaskan Tapes & Blue Miles, CFCF (from the Sounds of Taiwan compilation), and Saapato. We play Gloria Cheng’s solo piano performance of John Adams’ “China Gates” from the ‘90s. Then, two tracks from Jamie Lidell & Luke Schneider’s new ambient album, The Passing. There’s more new stuff from cehryl, Opsin, Tortoise, not even noticed, and Clark. Finally, we play one of the new singles from Oneohtrix Point Never’s album Tranquilizer, which comes out this Friday. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Alaskan Tapes & Blu Miles - Blank Slate

0:02:46 - Jorgen Gustafsson - Recently

0:07:21 - CFCF - Crickets in Public Toilets