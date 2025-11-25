Flow State Episode 303

Today’s mix is provided by Seconds, whose fourth LP, Drafts, is the latest release on Flow State Records (more on that tomorrow). It’s now available for free/name your price on Bandcamp and is released under a Creative Commons license. This mix plays most of the Drafts tracks out of order, following the usual Flow State mix template of starting with ambient and then going more upbeat. The new tracks are interspersed with various influences, including Felicia Atkinson, Harold Budd, Brian Eno & Cluster, Patricia Wolf Air, and Gesaffelstein. We hope you enjoy (we’ll be off Thurs-Fri this week).

0:00:00 - Seconds - Red Nape

0:06:00 - Felicia Atkinson - Blue