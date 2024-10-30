Good morning.

Today we’re listening to amelia courthouse, an American sound artist and composer based in Wisconsin. We were introduced to her music by Kyle Hamlett on the latest Ambient Country podcast. She grew up in southern Alabama and played organ in her local church. That experience shot her in the direction of the two “hymnambient” records she’s released since 2019, as she calls them. broken things from this past September and ruby glass from 2019 blend reverbed piano and organ with synth, field recordings, and silence. Both records conclude with a roughly 17-minute ambient opus.

broken things - amelia courthouse (40m, sung vocals on track 3)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

ruby glass - amelia courthouse (40m, light vocals on the last track)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.