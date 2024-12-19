Today we’re listening to Seconds, an electronic musician based in Los Angeles. Fascinating Stuff is the latest and ninth LP published on Flow State Records. It’s a dozen eclectic compositions, from Burial-style melancholic ambient to ebullient beat sketches. Track two, “Pacific Pond,” features clarinetist Stuart Bogie improvising over ebbing/flowing synth pads and an 808 bass. The record cover (pictured below) shows the Euclid satellite’s images of the NGC 682 globular cluster, a highly dense collection of ancient stars located about 1.6 million light years from earth. The record was mastered by the one and only taylor deupree Seconds’ 2023 self-titled album, which sustains a consistent 160BPM and reflects krautrock and kosmische influences.

Fascinating Stuff - Seconds (28m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Seconds - Seconds (39m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good Thursday.