Seconds - Fascinating Stuff (Flow State Records 009)
Today we’re listening to Seconds, an electronic musician based in Los Angeles. Fascinating Stuff is the latest and ninth LP published on Flow State Records. It’s a dozen eclectic compositions, from Burial-style melancholic ambient to ebullient beat sketches. Track two, “Pacific Pond,” features clarinetist Stuart Bogie improvising over ebbing/flowing synth pads and an 808 bass. The record cover (pictured below) shows the Euclid satellite’s images of the NGC 682 globular cluster, a highly dense collection of ancient stars located about 1.6 million light years from earth. The record was mastered by the one and only . We’re also playing Seconds’ 2023 self-titled album, which sustains a consistent 160BPM and reflects krautrock and kosmische influences.
Fascinating Stuff - Seconds (28m, no vocals)
Seconds - Seconds (39m, no vocals)
