Today we’re listening to Jeff Parker, an American guitarist and composer based in Los Angeles. We first recommended his music in February 2022. Parker was born in Connecticut, raised in Virginia, and then moved to Chicago in 1991. There he joined the seminal post-rock band Tortoise in 1996 – their album TNT is a classic of the genre. In 2013 he relocated to Los Angeles, where he began playing a weekly Monday show at ETA, a wine bar in Highland Park. His new album, The Way Out of Easy, is four ~20m recordings of those Monday night live shows with Anna Butterss (bass), Jay Bellerose (drums), and Josh Johnson (sax). We’re also playing Parker’s 2021 record, Forfolks, on which he plays solo electric guitar.

The Way Out of Easy - Jeff Parker & ETA IVtet (80m, basically no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Forfolks - Jeff Parker (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

