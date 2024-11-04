Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Sarah Davachi, a Canadian composer, organist, and keyboardist based in Los Angeles. We’ve recommended her music five times before today’s rec. She combines modern and medieval instruments, often in a droning style that seems to slow down time. On her latest record, The Head As Form’s In The Crier’s Choir, she plays Mellotron and electric organ as well as pipe organs from four different countries (Italy, Finland, U.S.A., and France). Guests contribute viola, trombone, and various woodwinds. The 90-minute record reflects, through its extended notes, the influence of Èliane Radigue, whose ideas about “continuous sound and gradual change” Davachi has directly cited.

The Head As Form​’​d In The Crier​’​s Choir - Sarah Davachi (90m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

