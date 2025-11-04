Flow State Ep. 300: Community Edition

Today’s mix is entirely sourced from friends of Flow State: musicians, curators, label heads, music fans. The 37 tracks that were contributed are quite varied: obscure favorites, recent loves, artists’ own tracks (including several unreleased). The only artist picked twice was Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross. In honor of the big three oh oh, this mix is available to everyone. If you’re not already a Flow State supporter, help us keep going to episode 500 by becoming a supporter today. We hope you enjoy.
0:00:00 - Minutemen - Cohesion
–
0:01:54 - James Bernard - Impermanence (Unreleased)
– James Bernard
0:08:11 - Joy Guidry & Elizabeth Steiner - Hold and Be Held
–
0:12:34 - Aix Em Klemm - Prue Lewarne
–
0:17:22 - marine eyes - Catching Light (Unreleased on digital)
–
0:19:05 - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - The Start of Things
–
0:21:51 - Robert Fripp - Music for Quiet Moments 20 - Pastorale - Madison 10 Nov 2007
– Davi Music
0:27:07 - Gollden - Red Sun
– Collette Andrea
0:32:44 - Qasim Naqvi - Plastic Glacier
–
0:39:39 - In Transit - A.2829
–
0:44:28 - FogChaser - shadow of a cloud (Unreleased)
–
0:47:38 - SUSS - Salt Flats
–
0:50:54 - Knopha - Mist 雾
–
0:55:21 - Marika Takeuchi - Breathe Out
– Marika Takeuchi
0:57:45 - Paul Grimstad - The Florentine Codex (Socrate)
– Paul Grimstad
0:59:36 - Belle Chen - Passages of Time
– Burke Turner
1:03:08 - The Advisory Circle - Sundial
–
1:06:25 - Ángeles Rojas - Breathe into the Forest, Into the Bird, Into the Song (Extract)
– Ángeles Rojas
1:10:32 - Rafael Anton Irisarri - Secretly Wishing for Rain (William Basinski & Gary Thomas Wright Rework)
– Karen Vogt
1:17:48 - Ofir Ganon - Decatur
– Ofir Ganon
1:19:45 - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Love Would Shatter
–
1:23:12 - Derek Monypeny - Blit
– Derek Monypeny
1:29:20 - Arvo Pärt, Gidon Kremer & Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen - Fratres
–
1:40:02 - Cluster - Zum Wohl
– Corntuth
1:46:27 - Francesca Heart & Polonius - Flux Faux
– Saapato
1:48:47 - Channelers - Calling on the Voice of
–
1:52:28 - Finis Africae - El Secreto de la 12
– Gabriel Brady
1:58:52 - Percy Faith & His Orchestra - The Theme from “A Summer Place”
–
2:01:08 - Rafiq Bhatia - Aviary I | Sunrise
–
2:11:19 - Steve Hauschildt - Dividua
–
2:15:30 - The Herbaliser - The Sensual Woman
– Annie Schiller
2:18:58 - Kza - Routine
–
2:25:22 - A.L.I.S.O.N - June
– Jason Kottke
2:29:11 - Lemna - Diffuse Reflection
– Daniel Garber
2:33:45 - Paul Keeley - Doormatica (Original Mix)
–
2:38:42 - Lawrence English - Dock (Unreleased)
– Lawrence English