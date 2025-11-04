Flow State Ep. 300: Community Edition

Today’s mix is entirely sourced from friends of Flow State: musicians, curators, label heads, music fans. The 37 tracks that were contributed are quite varied: obscure favorites, recent loves, artists’ own tracks (including several unreleased). The only artist picked twice was Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross. In honor of the big three oh oh, this mix is available to everyone. If you’re not already a Flow State supporter, help us keep going to episode 500 by becoming a supporter today. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Minutemen - Cohesion

–

(

)

0:01:54 - James Bernard - Impermanence (Unreleased)

– James Bernard

0:08:11 - Joy Guidry & Elizabeth Steiner - Hold and Be Held

–

(

)

0:12:34 - Aix Em Klemm - Prue Lewarne

–

(

)

0:17:22 - marine eyes - Catching Light (Unreleased on digital)

–

(

)

0:19:05 - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - The Start of Things

–

(

)

0:21:51 - Robert Fripp - Music for Quiet Moments 20 - Pastorale - Madison 10 Nov 2007

– Davi Music

0:27:07 - Gollden - Red Sun

– Collette Andrea

0:32:44 - Qasim Naqvi - Plastic Glacier

–

0:39:39 - In Transit - A.2829

–

(

)

0:44:28 - FogChaser - shadow of a cloud (Unreleased)

–

0:47:38 - SUSS - Salt Flats

–

(

)

0:50:54 - Knopha - Mist 雾

–

(

)

0:55:21 - Marika Takeuchi - Breathe Out

– Marika Takeuchi

0:57:45 - Paul Grimstad - The Florentine Codex (Socrate)

– Paul Grimstad

0:59:36 - Belle Chen - Passages of Time

– Burke Turner

1:03:08 - The Advisory Circle - Sundial

–

(

)

1:06:25 - Ángeles Rojas - Breathe into the Forest, Into the Bird, Into the Song (Extract)

– Ángeles Rojas

1:10:32 - Rafael Anton Irisarri - Secretly Wishing for Rain (William Basinski & Gary Thomas Wright Rework)

– Karen Vogt

1:17:48 - Ofir Ganon - Decatur

– Ofir Ganon

1:19:45 - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Love Would Shatter

–

(

)

1:23:12 - Derek Monypeny - Blit

– Derek Monypeny

1:29:20 - Arvo Pärt, Gidon Kremer & Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen - Fratres

–

(

)

1:40:02 - Cluster - Zum Wohl

– Corntuth

1:46:27 - Francesca Heart & Polonius - Flux Faux

– Saapato

1:48:47 - Channelers - Calling on the Voice of

–

(

)

1:52:28 - Finis Africae - El Secreto de la 12

– Gabriel Brady

1:58:52 - Percy Faith & His Orchestra - The Theme from “A Summer Place”

–

(

)

2:01:08 - Rafiq Bhatia - Aviary I | Sunrise

–

2:11:19 - Steve Hauschildt - Dividua

–

(

)

2:15:30 - The Herbaliser - The Sensual Woman

– Annie Schiller

2:18:58 - Kza - Routine

–

(

)

2:25:22 - A.L.I.S.O.N - June

– Jason Kottke

2:29:11 - Lemna - Diffuse Reflection

– Daniel Garber

2:33:45 - Paul Keeley - Doormatica (Original Mix)

–

(

)

2:38:42 - Lawrence English - Dock (Unreleased)

– Lawrence English