Flow State Ep. 300: Community Edition
Flow State Ep. 300: Community Edition

Nov 04, 2025
Transcript

Today’s mix is entirely sourced from friends of Flow State: musicians, curators, label heads, music fans. The 37 tracks that were contributed are quite varied: obscure favorites, recent loves, artists’ own tracks (including several unreleased). The only artist picked twice was Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross. In honor of the big three oh oh, this mix is available to everyone. If you’re not already a Flow State supporter, help us keep going to episode 500 by becoming a supporter today. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Minutemen - Cohesion

Brianna Bartelt
(
Building Songs
)

0:01:54 - James Bernard - Impermanence (Unreleased)
– James Bernard

0:08:11 - Joy Guidry & Elizabeth Steiner - Hold and Be Held

Ana Gavrilovska
(
Sick Sad Motherslug
)

0:12:34 - Aix Em Klemm - Prue Lewarne

Andrew Tasselmyer
(
Sound Methods
)

0:17:22 - marine eyes - Catching Light (Unreleased on digital)

marine eyes
(
cloud collecting
)

0:19:05 - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - The Start of Things

Adam Offitzer
(
Hear Hear
)

0:21:51 - Robert Fripp - Music for Quiet Moments 20 - Pastorale - Madison 10 Nov 2007
– Davi Music

0:27:07 - Gollden - Red Sun
– Collette Andrea

0:32:44 - Qasim Naqvi - Plastic Glacier

Stuart Bogie

0:39:39 - In Transit - A.2829

Stephan Kunze
(
zensounds
)

0:44:28 - FogChaser - shadow of a cloud (Unreleased)

Fog Chaser

0:47:38 - SUSS - Salt Flats

Bob Holmes
(
SUSS Newsletter
)

0:50:54 - Knopha - Mist 雾

Jake
(
Concrete Avalanche
)

0:55:21 - Marika Takeuchi - Breathe Out
– Marika Takeuchi

0:57:45 - Paul Grimstad - The Florentine Codex (Socrate)
– Paul Grimstad

0:59:36 - Belle Chen - Passages of Time
– Burke Turner

1:03:08 - The Advisory Circle - Sundial

Asmi Shetty
(
MORPHINE
)

1:06:25 - Ángeles Rojas - Breathe into the Forest, Into the Bird, Into the Song (Extract)
– Ángeles Rojas

1:10:32 - Rafael Anton Irisarri - Secretly Wishing for Rain (William Basinski & Gary Thomas Wright Rework)
– Karen Vogt

1:17:48 - Ofir Ganon - Decatur
– Ofir Ganon

1:19:45 - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Love Would Shatter

Melted Form
(
Hum, Buzz, & Hiss
)

1:23:12 - Derek Monypeny - Blit
– Derek Monypeny

1:29:20 - Arvo Pärt, Gidon Kremer & Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen - Fratres

Michael Cirigliano II
(
Shades of Blue
)

1:40:02 - Cluster - Zum Wohl
– Corntuth

1:46:27 - Francesca Heart & Polonius - Flux Faux
– Saapato

1:48:47 - Channelers - Calling on the Voice of

Jacqui Devaney
(
Dinner Music
)

1:52:28 - Finis Africae - El Secreto de la 12
– Gabriel Brady

1:58:52 - Percy Faith & His Orchestra - The Theme from “A Summer Place”

Chris Dalla Riva
(
Can't Get Much Higher
)

2:01:08 - Rafiq Bhatia - Aviary I | Sunrise

Michael Cina

2:11:19 - Steve Hauschildt - Dividua

Sam Valenti IV
(
Herb Sundays
)

2:15:30 - The Herbaliser - The Sensual Woman
– Annie Schiller

2:18:58 - Kza - Routine

Shawn Reynaldo
(
First Floor
)

2:25:22 - A.L.I.S.O.N - June
– Jason Kottke

2:29:11 - Lemna - Diffuse Reflection
– Daniel Garber

2:33:45 - Paul Keeley - Doormatica (Original Mix)

Kevin Alexander
(
On Repeat Records
)

2:38:42 - Lawrence English - Dock (Unreleased)
– Lawrence English

Discussion about this episode

