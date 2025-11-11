Flow State Episode 301

Today’s mix opens with a synth meditation piece by JD Emmanuel from 1982. There’s new ambient music by Jon Porras, Funcionário, U, and Martina Berther & Philipp Schlotter. We play some new instrumentals by The Cosmic Tones Research Trio, Hayes Bradley, and Golden Brown. There’s a miraculous solo ukulele performance of “Claire de Lune” by Harry Kalahiki. Then some more upbeat stuff by Carrier, Binary Algorithms, and Mulatu Astatke. A new single from the mysterious, talented German producer Siriusmo concludes the mix. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - JD Emmanuel - Attaining Peace

0:05:03 - Jon Porras - Ceremony Stone