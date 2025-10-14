Flow State Episode 297

Today’s mix opens with the titular piece from Jonny Greenwood’s new score for One Battle After Another. There are a few other pieces from that score sprinkled throughout the mix. Then we have new ambient music from Emily A. Sprague, Kayla Pichichero, and Christopher Willits. We play a composition by the late great Daniel Lentz (thanks Evan for the tip). There are two pieces by jazz pianist Craig Taborn, who recently was awarded a MacArthur grant. There’s a new composition, “Requiem,” by composer Eunike Tanzil. Then we play some more upbeat music by Buildings and Food (she has a new EP out), Aphex Twin, and finally LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER (thanks to Aidan for that one). Slightly more experimental sounds on this mix than usual – we hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

0:03:00 - Emily A. Sprague - Osaka