Flow State Episode 304

Today’s mix opens with some new ambient music by Ess Whiteley, Sofie Birch, Driftless Region, Phil Cook, Lawrence English & Stephen Vitiello, and Laurie Torres & Nailah Hunter. We excerpt some newish piano pieces by Rachel Grimes and Armin van Buuren. Then the synthesizers intensify with Slow Riffs, KMRU, cehryl, and Oneohtrix Point Never. The last thirty minutes or so see a higher BPM with Move 78, Chihiro Yamanaka, Four Tet, Tortoise, and finally Seconds. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Ess Whiteley - Mycelial Circuit Board Dreams

0:05:55 - Sofie Birch - The Sun XIX