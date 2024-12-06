It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Loidis aka Huerco S., an American ambient/electronic producer now based in Philly. We first recommended him back in Feb ‘22 when he was based in Kansas. Loidis is a moniker that was rebooted upon release of his August ‘24 LP, One Day. That was named 2024 record of the year by Resident Advisor, whom he told: “Perhaps I'm too aware of 20-year trend cycles, but here we are, two decades removed from the '00s, and the prevailing trends in dance music are more and more maximalist. I missed restraint, subtlety and sensuality.” We’re re-upping Huero’s 2016 record, For Those Of You…, a percussion-free ambient record with interesting synth loops and a grainy texture.

One Day - Loidis (66m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

For Those Of You Who Have Never (And Also Those Who Have) - Huerco S. (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good weekend.