Today we’re listening to Stuart Bogie, an American clarinetist and composer from Illinois. After studying music at Interlochen Art Academy and the University of Michigan, he moved to New York. In the 2000s, he recorded with artists like TV on the Radio and Beck, and joined the afrobeat band Antibalas. When covid hit in 2020, Bogie started broadcasting clarinet improvisations over drone synths sourced from various friends. Two such performances, whose synths were provided by James Murphy, formed the LP Morningside, which we originally recommended last November accompanied by a conversation with Stuart. Now he has a new freeform ambient two-parter, recorded in collaboration with Sam Cohen and Josh Kaufman, who contribute guitar, keys, and percussion.

Patient Music - Stuart Bogie, Sam Cohen & Josh Kaufman (65m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Morningside - Stuart Bogie (38m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.