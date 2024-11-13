Today we’re listening to Cephas Azariah, an Indian-British composer and pianist. His family moved from India to the UK when he was ten, and he went on to study music at Middlesex. 15 Questions – early to an interesting new artist once again – gleaned this about Azariah’s routine: “I only listen to music on Mondays and in the mornings, while making coffee, I put on one side of a record. My ears are then preserved to hear my ideas and keep them far from sonic fatigue.” His first LP, Joy Paradox, just came out a few weeks ago. It combines a felt piano style akin to Nils Frahm and Ólafur Arnalds with synthesizer and orchestral instrumentation, creating a thoroughly cinematic, electroacoustic sound. We’re also playing his 2023 EP, Lunar Tides, which is in the same style.

Joy Paradox - Cephas Azariah (52m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Lunar Tides EP - Cephas Azariah (15m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.