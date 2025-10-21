Flow State Episode 298

Today’s mix opens with a track from Nala Sinephro’s new score for The Smashing Machine. Then we have some new ambient music by Metric System 1981, Blanket Swimming, and Steve Hauschildt. There’s a neoclassical piece by Alanna Crouch and a Satie piece performed by Reinbert de Leeuw (thanks ). There are cosmic instrumentals by Francesca Marongiu, Golden Brown, and Woody Jackson. We play two tracks from Sven Wunder’s new album, Daybreak, and some similar music by Cochemea and Butcher Brown. The mix concludes with pianist ’s great new cover of “What a Wonderful World,” featuring Lenard Simpson on alto sax. We hope you enjoy.
0:00:00 - Nala Sinephro - Dawn
0:02:11 - Shere Fraser & Metric System 1981 - Everlasting Peace
0:04:54 - Blanket Swimming - Cloudlove