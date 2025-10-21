Flow State Episode 298

Today’s mix opens with a track from Nala Sinephro’s new score for The Smashing Machine. Then we have some new ambient music by Metric System 1981, Blanket Swimming, and Steve Hauschildt. There’s a neoclassical piece by Alanna Crouch and a Satie piece performed by Reinbert de Leeuw (thanks Thomas Thompson Daybreak, and some similar music by Cochemea and Butcher Brown. The mix concludes with pianist Julian Davis Reid

0:00:00 - Nala Sinephro - Dawn

0:02:11 - Shere Fraser & Metric System 1981 - Everlasting Peace

0:04:54 - Blanket Swimming - Cloudlove