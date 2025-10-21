Flow State

Flow State

Flow State
Flow State
Flow State Episode 298
1
1
Preview
0:00
-10:00

Flow State Episode 298

Oct 21, 2025
∙ Paid
1
1
Share

Today’s mix opens with a track from Nala Sinephro’s new score for The Smashing Machine. Then we have some new ambient music by Metric System 1981, Blanket Swimming, and Steve Hauschildt. There’s a neoclassical piece by Alanna Crouch and a Satie piece performed by Reinbert de Leeuw (thanks

Thomas Thompson
). There are cosmic instrumentals by Francesca Marongiu, Golden Brown, and Woody Jackson. We play two tracks from Sven Wunder’s new album, Daybreak, and some similar music by Cochemea and Butcher Brown. The mix concludes with pianist
Julian Davis Reid
’s great new cover of “What a Wonderful World,” featuring Lenard Simpson on alto sax. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Nala Sinephro - Dawn

0:02:11 - Shere Fraser & Metric System 1981 - Everlasting Peace

0:04:54 - Blanket Swimming - Cloudlove

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Marcuse LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture