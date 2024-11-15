Flow State

Jan Jelinek
It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat.
Kolumbo (Interview)
Today we’re listening to Kolumbo, an American keyboardist and composer based in Brooklyn.
2
Cephas Azariah
Today we’re listening to Cephas Azariah, an Indian-British composer and pianist.
4
Flow State Episode 252: Fog Chaser Guest Mix
Today we have a guest mix from FogChaser, who writes and produces a new instrumental song every month, shared exclusively through his newsletter. It’s…
17
2:01:37
The Caretaker
Today we’re listening to The Caretaker, a music project from English ambient musician James Leyland Kirby.
Deepchord
It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat.
1
Quincy Jones
Today we’re listening to Quincy Jones, an American bandleader, multi-instrumentalist, and producer from Chicago.
2
Julian Davis Reid (Interview)
Today we’re listening to Julian Davis Reid, an American pianist, composer, and minister from Chicago.
1
Flow State Episode 251 (Free)
Today’s Flow State episode – three hours of calm instrumental music – is available to everyone, apropos of nothing.
1
3:11:19
Sarah Davachi
Good morning.
1
Third Wife
Good morning.

October 2024

Prairiewolf (Interview)
Good morning.
2
