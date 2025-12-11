Today we’re listening to The Cosmic Tones Research Trio, an ambient jazz group from Portland, Oregon. The trio is Roman Norfleet, Harlan Silverman, and Kennedy Verrett, who play sax, bass/synths, and keys respectively, though they all play several other instruments. It’s a research trio, so they’re doing a lot of exploring, musically. “All of us have used music to heal and to excite,” Silverman told Aquarium Drunkard, “and that’s a really big part and was from the beginning of this group – the purpose.” They released their second LP in October, which is self-titled and creates, through cosmic jazz, what this newsletter is always in search of: an atmosphere of profundity. We’re also playing the trio’s first album, All Is Sound, which came out in 2024.

The Cosmic Tones Research Trio - The Cosmic Tones Research Trio (29m, vocals on tracks 5 and 7)

All Is Sound - The Cosmic Tones Research Trio (26m, no vocals)

Have a chill Thursday.