The Cosmic Tones Research Trio
Today we’re listening to The Cosmic Tones Research Trio, an ambient jazz group from Portland, Oregon. The trio is Roman Norfleet, Harlan Silverman, and Kennedy Verrett, who play sax, bass/synths, and keys respectively, though they all play several other instruments. It’s a research trio, so they’re doing a lot of exploring, musically. “All of us have used music to heal and to excite,” Silverman told Aquarium Drunkard, “and that’s a really big part and was from the beginning of this group – the purpose.” They released their second LP in October, which is self-titled and creates, through cosmic jazz, what this newsletter is always in search of: an atmosphere of profundity. We’re also playing the trio’s first album, All Is Sound, which came out in 2024.
The Cosmic Tones Research Trio - The Cosmic Tones Research Trio (29m, vocals on tracks 5 and 7)
All Is Sound - The Cosmic Tones Research Trio (26m, no vocals)
